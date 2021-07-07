KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Why rainwater is better than tap for your plants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – What is better for our plants, rainwater or tap water? Even though we are reliant on the weather, especially during dry spells, rainwater is the best option for plants. Mainly because of one special quality, nitrogen.

If there is lightning around that is even better because the lightning breaks down the nitrogen into nitrates which mix with water more easily. The nitrates are what helps plants produce their healthy, green color. There are other ways for plants to get nitrogen like fertilizers and the decomposition of organic matter in the soil. However, rainwater is best.

Tap water is a poor source of nitrates. It also has more alkaline and chloride which makes it drinkable, but these ingredients are not beneficial for plants. Prolonged use of tap water can be harmful to plants and enhance the appearance of spotted leaves which are showing signs of nitrogen deficiency.

No matter the amount of water, whether 10″ of rainwater versus 10″ of tap water, rainwater will always make your plants look better.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams