WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From late sunrises to early sunsets, January starts with less than 10 hours of daylight across the Sunflower State. This lack of daylight coincides with some of our coldest days of the year, on average. However, daylight increases to nearly 10 hours and 20 minutes by the end of the month.

Our daylight increases because Earth is tilting on its axis closer to the sun, altering the sun angle, which allows for the daily increase in sunlight from the winter solstice to the summer solstice.

February experiences large gains in daylight as each day goes by. On average, Kansas will see 2 minutes or more of daylight each day throughout the month!

Sunrise on Feb. 1 occurs at 7:33 a.m. in Wichita. The last day of the month, Feb. 28 this year, will experience a 7:02 a.m. sunrise. Similarly, our sunsets will happen later as well. To start the month, sunset occurs at 5:53 p.m. in Wichita. By Feb 28, sunset will be at 6:22 p.m. Daylight will increase from 10 hours and 20 minutes to 11 hours and 20 minutes by the end of February.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige