High fire danger is in place for parts of the Sunflower State through Tuesday.

Many factors go into critical fire conditions. A prolonged rain/snow deficit, dry ground conditions, low humidity levels and gusty winds all can contribute to fires getting out of hand quickly.

Fire Weather Warnings are in place through 6 PM across north central and southwest Kansas.

This coincides with a lack of snowfall from last week’s winter storm. Most across north central Kansas were in the dry sector, only receiving up to a dusting to a few inches.

On top of that, prolonged drought continues to plague that region with abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

Tuesday will experience low humidity levels and gusty winds out of the northwest. We could see gusts upwards of 30 to 40 mph. Once those winds relax later in the evening, the fire danger will reduce significantly.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears