KSN Storm Tracker John Moon: Hurricane Delta Updates from Louisiana

1:45 PM:

Hurricane Delta is currently a low grade category 3 hurricane. Wind speeds are sustained at 115 mph and it is tracking slowly to the north. This system will take a northeasterly turn and expected to weaken slightly right before landfall late tonight. Storm surge could reach 11 feet in some places and rainfall is expected up to 10 inches with locally higher amounts.

KSN Storm Tracker John Moon is currently in Louisiana tracking this system.

5:24 PM – Hurricane Delta is a Category 2 storm with winds at 100 MPH.

