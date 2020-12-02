KSN tracking winter weather across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News is tracking winter weather across the state. On Wednesday morning, snow started to fall in Ford County. Some areas in the state are expected to get up to 5 inches.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Department of Transportation said they are treating roads.

Wichita Public Works did not pre-treat roads because of rain expected to fall first. The rain would wash the bring and salt-sand mixture off the road. Crews are on standby to clear the snow and treat the roads.

