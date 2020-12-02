KSN tracking winter weather across Kansas

Weather Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News is tracking winter weather across the state. On Wednesday morning, snow started to fall in Ford County. Some areas in the state are expected to get up to 5 inches.

For the latest KSN Storm Track 3 weather forecasts and radars click here.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Department of Transportation said they are treating roads.

Wichita Public Works did not pre-treat roads because of rain expected to fall first. The rain would wash the bring and salt-sand mixture off the road. Crews are on standby to clear the snow and treat the roads.

For a look at road conditions across Kansas, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories