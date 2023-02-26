WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down one mile SSE of Liberal late Sunday afternoon. The tornado knocked down trees and powerlines.

Joshua Volden tells KSN News that the tornado touched down by his house in Liberal, and his neighbor’s roof across the street is missing.

Liberal damage

In Finney County, the NWS said a tornado was observed three miles NNW of Plymell. Another report of a tornado was observed nine miles west of Kalvesta.

KSN viewers have been busy submitting pictures and videos of the severe weather moving across Kansas.

To submit photos or video of the weather damage, click here.

Severe weather photos and video

Garden City Hail (Krystal Cook)



Hugoton Hail (Susan Smith)

Hugoton Flooded Streets (Susan Smith)

Hugoton Storm (Susan Smith)

Garden City Hail (Corey Becker)

Garden City Hail (Corey Becker)

Garden City Hail (Corey Becker)

Garden City Hail (Krystal Cook)

Other Severe Weather Reports

Ulysses – Quarter-size hail

Garden City – 83 mph wind gust

7 WNW Spearville – 62 mph wind gust

4 NNW – The Haggard Elevator in Gray County 67 mph wind gust

Hugoton – 70 mph wind gust

Hays – 61 mph wind gust

