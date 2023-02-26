WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down one mile SSE of Liberal late Sunday afternoon. The tornado knocked down trees and powerlines.
Joshua Volden tells KSN News that the tornado touched down by his house in Liberal, and his neighbor’s roof across the street is missing.
In Finney County, the NWS said a tornado was observed three miles NNW of Plymell. Another report of a tornado was observed nine miles west of Kalvesta.
KSN viewers have been busy submitting pictures and videos of the severe weather moving across Kansas.
- Ulysses – Quarter-size hail
- Garden City – 83 mph wind gust
- 7 WNW Spearville – 62 mph wind gust
- 4 NNW – The Haggard Elevator in Gray County 67 mph wind gust
- Hugoton – 70 mph wind gust
- Hays – 61 mph wind gust
