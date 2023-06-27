WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As thunderstorms rolled through Kansas on Tuesday morning, KSN viewers were busy submitting their shots of the clouds.

  • Wichita storm clouds (Courtesy: Tim Olin)
  • Wichita storm clouds (Courtesy: Tim Olin)
  • South Wichita storm clouds (Courtesy: Jasmine Randall)
  • South Wichita storm clouds (Courtesy: Jasmine Randall)
  • South Wichita storm clouds (Courtesy: Jasmine Randall)
  • South Wichita storm clouds (Courtesy: Jasmine Randall)
  • South Wichita storm clouds (Courtesy: Jasmine Randall)
  • South Wichita storm clouds (Courtesy: Jasmine Randall)
  • 29th North and West Street (Courtesy: Daniel Eberhart)
  • Storm near Ellsworth County (Courtesy: Nicole Barr)
  • Storm near Ellsworth County (Courtesy: Nicole Barr)
  • Storm near Ellsworth County (Courtesy: Nicole Barr)
  • Storm clouds near Subaru (Courtesy: Roger Dunagan)
  • Valley Center clouds (Courtesy: Melissa Souter)
  • Derby storm (Courtesy: Joyce Arroyo)

The storms that moved through produced a few thunderstorm warnings, and some carried gusty wind and small hail.

For the latest KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast, click here.

