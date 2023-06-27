WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As thunderstorms rolled through Kansas on Tuesday morning, KSN viewers were busy submitting their shots of the clouds.

Wichita storm clouds (Courtesy: Tim Olin)

South Wichita storm clouds (Courtesy: Jasmine Randall)

29th North and West Street (Courtesy: Daniel Eberhart)

Storm near Ellsworth County (Courtesy: Nicole Barr)

Storm clouds near Subaru (Courtesy: Roger Dunagan)

Valley Center clouds (Courtesy: Melissa Souter)

Derby storm (Courtesy: Joyce Arroyo)

The storms that moved through produced a few thunderstorm warnings, and some carried gusty wind and small hail.

