WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow fell across southern Kansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
Wednesday, 6:37 a.m.
- 1 N of Goddard – 2 inches
Wednesday, 5:26 a.m.
- 1 WNW of Emporia – 1.5 inches
Wednesday, 2:55 a.m.
- Wichita Eisenhower Airport – 1 inch
Tuesday, 10:28 p.m.
- Wichita – 0.6 inches
Tuesday, 9:38 p.m.
- Winfield – Between an inch and an inch and a half
- Wichita – 0.5 inches
Tuesday, 5:27 p.m.
- Haysville – 0.8 inches
- 2 SW Winfield – 1 inch