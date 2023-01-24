WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow fell across southern Kansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.

Wednesday, 6:37 a.m.

1 N of Goddard – 2 inches

Wednesday, 5:26 a.m.

1 WNW of Emporia – 1.5 inches

Wednesday, 2:55 a.m.

Wichita Eisenhower Airport – 1 inch

Tuesday, 10:28 p.m.

Wichita – 0.6 inches

Tuesday, 9:38 p.m.

Winfield – Between an inch and an inch and a half

Wichita – 0.5 inches

Tuesday, 5:27 p.m.