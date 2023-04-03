WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Schools across Kansas are canceling classes Tuesday due to expected high winds.

School districts canceling classes Tuesday include:

“Due to the high wind warning and forecasted blowing dust in the afternoon, USD 214 will NOT have school tomorrow (4/4/23). All school activities are cancelled for Tuesday Please stay safe,” said USD 214 Superintendent Corey Burton.

For more details, call the district at 620-356-3655 or 620-356-3581.

“Out of an abundance of caution we will be cancelling school tomorrow, Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 due to the predicted high winds and dust storm possibility. Stay safe,” said USD 217.

For more details, call the district at 620-593-4344.

“Due to high winds and blowing dust USD452 will have no school tomorrow 4/4/23. All activities are canceled,” said Stanton County.

“Due to the expected high winds and dangerous conditions caused by blowing dust, USD 480 will be closed, Tuesday, April 4th,” USD 480 said. “All sporting events are postponed.”

For more details, call the district at 620-604-1010.

A complete list of closings and delays can be found here.