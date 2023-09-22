BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews were busy putting out a fire north of El Dorado Friday morning. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

The El Dorado Fire Department said four tank batteries were burning on Northwest 40th Street, west of Haverhill Road.

Butler County dispatchers say there was a lightning strike before the fire.

Firefighters responded to a fire north of El Dorado on Sept. 22, 2023. (Courtesy El Dorado, Kansas Fire Department)

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. El Dorado Fire thanked the Burns Fire Department and Butler County Fire District 10 for helping with the fire.