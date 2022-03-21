WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Fire Department investigators are working to confirm if a lightning strike started a house fire in east Wichita Monday morning.

The fire was at a home in the 2100 block of Clear Creek Street, near 21st Street North and 143rd Street East.

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 2100 block of Clear Creek Street, Wichita, Mar. 21, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Someone saw the fire around 10:30 a.m., more than an hour after rain and lightning had moved out of the Wichita area. Witnesses heard lightning and told the fire department that may have sparked the blaze.

“Based on the findings that we have, we’re leaning towards that way,” Lt. Preston Gonsalves, WFD, said. “But, like I said, we’re still investigating at this time.”

The first fire crews on the scene saw smoke coming from the roofline. Gonsalves said firefighters have to take precautions when a roof has a steep angle.

“With the high pitch of this roof, it makes it very dangerous for crews to be on the roof, so we utilize our ladders. You’ll notice one was hooked over the top of the eave of the house and secured there. That way, our crews can get to the top pitch of the roof,” he said.

The people in the home got out safely. Gonsalves said damage is estimated at $75,000.