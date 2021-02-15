Local firewood supplies dwindle as temps continue to drop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Kansas are turning to firewood to heat things ups, but if you are out of wood, you may be out of luck. Right now, firewood is hard to find. People who need it are driving long distances to find it. And, those who are selling it are seeing their supplies quickly dwindle.

“We’ve been out of firewood for almost two weeks now,” said Brady Nursery worker Steven Brady.

Arkansas City resident Austin Spielman said he drove over an hour to get wood for his business and it likely won’t be the last trip.

“Everybody is asking who’s got firewood and where’s it at and I mean just like I said this is kinda the closest place I could find with a big quantity of it,” said Austin Spielman. “We’ll probably be back in four to five days probably if it stays cold like it is.”

Customers are also taking the ax to Brady Nursery’s supply.

“We’ve tried to buy as much as we can and as soon as we get the firewood in within a day or two it’s gone,” said Brady.

Brady said the root of the problem is finding his own supply, but many local suppliers are out.

Wichita Tree Service owner Robert Phillips said he had hundreds of ricks, but in the last four days, half of those were sold.

“A lot of people were just worried about the storm so they wanted to get stocked up if the power went out or whatever the case maybe they wanted to have wood ready,” said Phillips.

Phillips and Brady said there is one way not to get stumped when finding firewood. Be prepared by buying early.

“Just need to have a little more forward-thinking and try to get ahead of the storms and have it at your house when you need it,” said Brady.

Phillips said he has the stumps his crew could cut, but it takes six months for the wood to be ready to burn. He said he is already preparing for next year.

Phillips also said he is looking for volunteers to help deliver wood to low-income households. If you’re interested to help, you can give him a call at (316) 841-8734.