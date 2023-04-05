WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The freeze warning on Wednesday night could put plants at risk of freezing. Local garden experts share many ways to protect greenery from the chill.

“If you can water them before the freeze, that will definitely help. It gets some hydration in the plant itself, and that will help it survive a freeze,” said Dutch’s Greenhouse owner Jerry DeRee.

“If you’re a gamble gardener and maybe bought a tomato plant or something like that, probably going to be a good idea to bring that in,” said Jeremy Johnson, the President of Johnson’s Garden Centers.

For plants that are grounded outdoors, many measures can be taken to protect them from the freeze.

“Put a box over those to maybe trap some heat. I don’t like to use plastic because it can get cold and actually burn those plant tissues,” said Johnson.

“You can cover them with a fabric. An old bed sheet, towel, blanket, anything of that sort,” said DeRee.

The morning after the chill, the plant experts suggest misting the plants off. That will help increase the temperature of the greenery and prevent damage.

The gardeners also explain that different plants will be impacted differently in the colder temps.

“If you’ve got pansies that you’ve bought this spring, other cool weather crops, they’re going to be just fine,” said Johnson, “If you’ve got tulip bulbs in the ground that are coming up starting to show some color, those are going to be fine if we just leave them alone.”

“Perennials are plants that you plan, and they come back year after year. They’re heartier. Annuals just are one year, and when they freeze, they’re done,” said DeRee.

DeRee explained the last frost of the year is typically on April 20. Last year, he said there was a freeze on April 28.

For those who are still deciding if it’s a good time to plant your vegetation, DeRee suggests waiting until the first of May.