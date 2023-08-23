WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As Kansas continues to deal with the sweltering heat, Wichita’s public golf courses are stepping up efforts to keep people safe.

The city’s director of golf says people are still hitting the links, but there’s a dropoff when the temperatures start getting into the triple digits.

He said courses are making sure water is available to players.

“Every third hole we have water for the golfers,” Jesse Coffman said. “As they come through the clubhouse, we encourage them to make sure they have water, and plenty of fluids to keep hydrated on the golf course. And then we recently acquired beverage carts that we are working to get out on the courses so as they’re playing we have water coming around.”

Golf courses are also using a lot of water on the grasses. Coffman said it’s less than they used in the past after switching to a different variety of grass over the last 10 years.