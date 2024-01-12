WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – These dangerously cold temperatures are prompting questions about getting kids to and from school safely.

Haysville USD 261 runs about 65 buses daily. Their drivers arrive early in case a bus will not start so that their maintenance team can get a head start on fixing the problem.

The director of transportation says their pre-trip prep is important to keeping their students comfortable.

“We’ve been bringing in employees, bus drivers, 15 minutes early, every day this week, starting buses, defrosting windows, mirrors, everything, so when we start picking kids up, the bus is warm, most of our buses have heaters in them and everything, it’s been a busy week, but the guys have done a great job,” said Justin Bloomer, Director of Transportation, USD 261.

Bloomer says they want to remain on schedule so students aren’t left out in the cold for long.

“Obviously, when we get some inclement weather, whether it be snow, ice, rain, whatever, we may be behind a little bit, you know, but we really try to stay on top of it and make sure we’re getting kids picked up. We obviously don’t want kids at bus stops longer than they need to be,” said Bloomer.

Preparing buses doesn’t happen just overnight. Bloomer says Haysville has been getting ready since October.

For those kids who are walking to school, it’s important to wear multiple layers, but if at all possible, drop them off at school.

KSN reached out to Wichita USD 259, who referred us to the first student who manages their buses. We have yet to hear back about how their transportation team is tackling the cold.