WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Officials in south-central Kansas are keeping a close eye on river levels after several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. And there is more rain in the forecast for some areas.

Thursday morning, Cowley County reports that several roads are closed due to flooding along the Walnut River and Gouse Creek.

Kansas Highway 77 in El Dorado was closed for a few hours because of flooding, but the inside lanes have reopened. However, the outside lanes still have water on them.

On Wednesday, a pickup ended up in a ditch near Kansas Highway 254 and Webb Road, east of Kechi. We are told that no one was injured.

A pickup ended up in a flooded ditch at K-254 and Webb Road, May 4, 2022. (Courtesy Eric Stites/Lacewing Photography)

Also, on Wednesday, there were three cases of vehicles hydroplaning or losing control on standing water on the Kansas Turnpike, U.S. Interstate 35. All three crashes resulted in minor injuries.

Rainfall amount updates

Thursday, 11 a.m.

Arkansas City – 5 inches

One mile north of Grenola – 4.83 inches

Winfield – 3.28 inches

Thursday, 9:55 a.m.

Longton – 5.43 inches

One mile northwest of Arkansas City – 4 inches

One mile south-southeast of Howard – 3.85 inches

Three miles southwest of Winfield – 3.88 inches

Sedan – 3.78 inches

Chautauqua – 3.22 inches

Thursday, 9:25 a.m.

Wichita – 1.62 inches (radar-indicated)

Council Grove – 1.33 inches

Five miles south-southeast of Bushong – 1.25 inches

Five miles north of Dunlap – 1.15 inches

Thursday, 8 a.m.

Seven miles east of Potwin – 4.62 inches

One mile west-northwest of Rosalia – 4.43 inches

Thursday, 7 a.m.

Two miles north-northwest of Emporia – 2.5 inches

Reading – 2 inches

Six miles west of Harford – 2.1 inches

Americus – 1.5 inches

Cottonwood Falls – 2.2 inches

Arkansas City – 3.94 inches

Thursday, 6 a.m.

Two miles north-northwest of Eureka – 2.6 inches

One mile north of Grenola – 3.09 inches

Five miles east of El Dorado – 3.17 inches

Four miles west-northwest of Maple City – 4.19 inches

Cambridge – 5.28 inches

Thursday, 5:30 a.m.