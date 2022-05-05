WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Officials in south-central Kansas are keeping a close eye on river levels after several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. And there is more rain in the forecast for some areas.
Thursday morning, Cowley County reports that several roads are closed due to flooding along the Walnut River and Gouse Creek.
Kansas Highway 77 in El Dorado was closed for a few hours because of flooding, but the inside lanes have reopened. However, the outside lanes still have water on them.
On Wednesday, a pickup ended up in a ditch near Kansas Highway 254 and Webb Road, east of Kechi. We are told that no one was injured.
Also, on Wednesday, there were three cases of vehicles hydroplaning or losing control on standing water on the Kansas Turnpike, U.S. Interstate 35. All three crashes resulted in minor injuries.
Rainfall amount updates
Thursday, 11 a.m.
- Arkansas City – 5 inches
- One mile north of Grenola – 4.83 inches
- Winfield – 3.28 inches
Thursday, 9:55 a.m.
- Longton – 5.43 inches
- One mile northwest of Arkansas City – 4 inches
- One mile south-southeast of Howard – 3.85 inches
- Three miles southwest of Winfield – 3.88 inches
- Sedan – 3.78 inches
- Chautauqua – 3.22 inches
Thursday, 9:25 a.m.
- Wichita – 1.62 inches (radar-indicated)
- Council Grove – 1.33 inches
- Five miles south-southeast of Bushong – 1.25 inches
- Five miles north of Dunlap – 1.15 inches
Thursday, 8 a.m.
- Seven miles east of Potwin – 4.62 inches
- One mile west-northwest of Rosalia – 4.43 inches
Thursday, 7 a.m.
- Two miles north-northwest of Emporia – 2.5 inches
- Reading – 2 inches
- Six miles west of Harford – 2.1 inches
- Americus – 1.5 inches
- Cottonwood Falls – 2.2 inches
- Arkansas City – 3.94 inches
Thursday, 6 a.m.
- Two miles north-northwest of Eureka – 2.6 inches
- One mile north of Grenola – 3.09 inches
- Five miles east of El Dorado – 3.17 inches
- Four miles west-northwest of Maple City – 4.19 inches
- Cambridge – 5.28 inches
Thursday, 5:30 a.m.
- Three miles northeast of Winfield – 3.42 inches