HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Meals on Wheels is delivering on Friday, but clients should expect delays.

Dozens of other towns will not have Friendship Meals and Meals on Wheels Friday.

If you do not see your provider listed, it is possible they are open or have not contacted KSN yet.

CLOSED

Anthony Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Argonia Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Arlington Meals on Wheels

Belle Plaine Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Caldwell Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Cedar Vale Meals on Wheels only – Friendship Meals open

Cheney Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Clearwater Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Conway Springs Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheel

Dighton Senior Center Friendship Meals

El Dorado-Heritage Friendship Meals

Grenola Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Haysville Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Haysville-Peachtree Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Hesston Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Howard Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Hutchinson Central Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Kingman-Norwich Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Kiowa Meals on Wheels

Lindsborg Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Lyons Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Madison Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Mayfield Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

McPherson Meals on Wheels

Mulvane Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheel

Newton Friendship Meals

Oxford Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Park City Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Pretty Prairie Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Sedgwick Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

South Haven Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Sterling Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Sylvia Meals on Wheels

Turon Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Wellington Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Wichita – only Maple Gardens Friendship Meals

Winfield Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

Zenda/Nashville – Friendship Meals/Meals on Wheels

OPEN