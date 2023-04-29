ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday is the one-year anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that hit Andover in 2022.

On April 29, 2022, a tornado started in southeast Sedgwick County at 8:10 p.m. and moved into Andover, damaging homes, a YMCA, Prairie Creek Elementary, and Central Park. The storm produced additional tornadoes as it moved east.

To mark the day, the City of Andover hosted “One Year Later: Pray with Andover” at Central Park on Saturday morning. More than a hundred people attended. They shared breakfast, prayed and listened to music, including songs performed by the Prairie Creek choir.

The tornado survivors are not just remembering how devastating the damage was but also how people rallied to help them.

“Donating, volunteering their time, donating equipment, all of those kind of things, so it’s just been great to see everybody rallying one more time together as a community,” Megan Schapaugh, Andover public information officer, said.

“Just remembering all the things we’ve gone through as a community and how strong it made us,” Megan Henwood, an Andover resident, said.

During Saturday’s ceremony, the City unveiled renderings for a new lodge in Central Park.

Rebuilding from the tornado is continuing. The City says over $255,000 has been distributed to 73 tornado-impacted families through the Long-Term Recovery Committee. City Hall has received new windows and repairs.

The community donated $900,000 to the United Way to help with tornado relief. If you need assistance because of the tornado, you can call the United Way at 211.

