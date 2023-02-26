WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Most aircraft from the 22d Air Refueling Wing on McConnell Air Force Base have relocated outside of the area due to the threat of severe weather.

McConnell aircraft are relocating as a precaution due to projected severe thunderstorms, which have the potential for strong winds and hail. The relocation is being accomplished to both protect the aircraft from potential damage and to maintain the mission capability for McConnell’s Global Mobility mission.

The aircraft will return to McConnell AFB after the storm has passed and the base facilities and runway are deemed safe and ready to receive aircraft.