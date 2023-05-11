Planes prepare to take off during a training exercise at McConnell Air Force Base, March 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy DVIDS)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — McConnell Air Force Base has moved most planes from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing out of Wichita. In a news release, McConnell said it is “due to potential severe weather.”

It says the aircraft departed as a precaution due to “projected severe thunderstorms tonight, which have the potential for severe winds and the possibility of hail.”

McConnell Air Force Base said the move protects the planes from possible damage and preserves McConnell’s ability to have the aircraft ready for action if necessary.