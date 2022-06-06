WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More storms are popped up across Kansas on Monday, June 6, bringing large hail.
The latest hail report from the KSN Strom Track 3 Weather Team:
9:30 p.m.
- Spearville: Hail up to baseball-sized
9:29 p.m.
- 13 NNW Feterita — Stevens County: Quarter-sized hail
8:51 p.m.
- 3 S Bellefont — Ford County: Golf ball-sized hail
8:38 p.m.
- 1 ENE of Spearville: Ping pong ball-sized hail
8:27 p.m.
- Spearville: Quarter-sized hail
