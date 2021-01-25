Multiple slide-offs and crashes reported west of Salina due to winter storm

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said they are receiving reports of multiple slide-offs and crashes west of Salina due to the winter storm. The patrol reports temperatures are dropping and the ice is increasing.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is out in full force working to clear the roads.

(Courtesy: Ronald Berglund)

The snow began early Monday and will continue throughout the day. The heaviest snow is predicted to fall from Hays to Concordia and continuing northeast to around Des Moines, Iowa.

Further west towards Hays, the patrol is also reporting slide-offs and people stuck in the snow.

In Hays, the city is under a Phase 1 Winter Storm Traffic Emergency. During this phase, the city says it is unlawful to park a vehicle on any street designated as an emergency snow route. The Hays Public Works Department and Hays Police Department are requesting your assistance with snow removal along emergency snow routes. They are asking residents to take appropriate measures and move your vehicle from the snow routes.

Kansas snowfall updates as of 11:30 a.m.

2.5 inches Dresden

1.5 inches Norcatur

5 inches Morland

3 inches Beloit

2 inches Smith Center

1 inch Atwood

2 inches Benkelman

2.5 inches Goodland

3 inches Sharon Springs

2 inches Leoti

6 inches Tribune

4 inches Russell

4 inches Norton

4.2 inches Benkelman

1 inch Gove

5 inches Phillipsburg

3.8 inches Smith Center

2 inches Oakley

2 inches Oberlin

@KDOTHQ doing there thing! 😎



Once they clear the road off a little, it’s still going to be very slick so keep that in mind if you’re traveling. #KSwx pic.twitter.com/WTeWEikuaT — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) January 25, 2021