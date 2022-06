MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – Mulvane fire crews rescued a family surrounded by rapidly rising floodwater.

According to Mulvane Fire Rescue, at 1:15 a.m. crews were called to the 1400 block of 119th St.

Authorities said two adults and three children were evacuated from the home. Crews also rescued one horse, six chickens, and 14 goats.







Derby fire assisted in the rescue with two units.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center is tracking more rounds of rain and flooding for Wednesday.