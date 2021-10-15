National Weather Service confirms 7 tornadoes in southwest Kansas Tuesday

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service in Dodge City completed their surveys of the tornadoes that touched down in southwestern Kansas Tuesday night and found evidence of seven twisters rated EF-0 to EF-1 strength.

Tornado No. 1 was rated an EF-1 with 110 mph wind. It happened around 9:23 p.m. near Sublette and ended near Copeland. Damage was confined to rural areas with pivot irrigation systems flipped and outbuildings damaged.

Tornado No. 2 was rated an EF-0 with 80 mph wind. It started around 10:12 p.m. near Howell. It ended around 10:22 p.m. Minor damage was reported to a farm outbuilding.

Tornado No. 3 was rated an EF-1 with 110 mph wind. It started near Spearville around 10:39 p.m. and ended near Hanston at 10:51 p.m. Damage was confined to irrigation systems and outbuildings.

Tornado No. 4 was rated unknown. It started around 11:48 p.m. and ended around 11:54 p.m. northwest of Greensburg. No damage was documented. The tornado was part of a pair of concurrent tornadoes.

Tornado No. 5 was rated an EF-1 with wind of 86 mph. It started around 11:49 p.m. and ended around 11:54 p.m. northwest of Greensburg. The tornado flipped over an irrigation system.

Tornado No. 6 was rated an EF-1. It started around 11:59 p.m. near Fellsburg and ended at 12:08 a.m. It was the first of a pair of concurrent tornadoes.

Tornado No. 7 was rated an EF-1. It started around 12:05 a.m. and ended around 12:12 a.m. near Trousdale. The tornado caused tree and irrigation system damage. A farm northeast of Trousdale had damage. A greenhouse was also destroyed.

