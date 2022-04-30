WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service has rated the Andover preliminary damage assessment of EF-3 for Sedgwick and Butler County tornado. It means the wind was at least 136 mph.

Tornado damage assessments continue along the track of the tornado that moved northeast out of eastern Sedgwick County into the community of Andover and then north towards Benton. It is possible

that further assessment will continue on Sunday.

The tornado was on the ground from approximately 8:10 p.m. until 8:31 p.m.

The other assessment near Rosalia is still in progress.