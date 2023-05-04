BEELER, Kan. (KSNW) — Weather spotters for the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado in western Kansas Thursday night.

According to the Dodge City NWS, at 9:09 p.m., weather spotters spotted the tornado nine miles east-northeast of Dighton, near Beeler.

The NWS says Alamota and Beeler were impacted by it. There are reports of up to two-inch-sized hail.

A tornado warning remains in effect until 9:45 p.m. for west central ness and east central lane counties.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” the NWS says. “Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”

A flash flood warning has also been issued for the area until 2:30 a.m.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. for the latest.