Natoma residents and others in Osborne County must report flood damage by state’s June 8 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas says there is a deadline for people in Natoma and the rest of Osborne County to report flood damage.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management wants to hear from residents by Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Officials will submit the information and a request for assistance to the Small Business Administration which will make an eligibility determination for low-interest disaster loans.

Osborne County residents who have flood damage should call 785-646-2522 or e-mail ng.ks.ksarng.list.kdem-damage-collection@mail.mil.

Residents will be asked to complete:

An interview

Their insurance status

The estimated value of the home or personal property that was damaged

Photos that document reported damages

Most homeowners and renters insurance does not cover flooding. Only flood insurance reimburses you for flood damage, providing the necessary funds for recovery-and you don’t have to pay it back.