Natoma residents and others in Osborne County must report flood damage by state’s June 8 deadline

Weather Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas says there is a deadline for people in Natoma and the rest of Osborne County to report flood damage.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management wants to hear from residents by Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Officials will submit the information and a request for assistance to the Small Business Administration which will make an eligibility determination for low-interest disaster loans.

Osborne County residents who have flood damage should call 785-646-2522 or e-mail ng.ks.ksarng.list.kdem-damage-collection@mail.mil.

Residents will be asked to complete:

  • An interview
  • Their insurance status
  • The estimated value of the home or personal property that was damaged
  • Photos that document reported damages

Most homeowners and renters insurance does not cover flooding. Only flood insurance reimburses you for flood damage, providing the necessary funds for recovery-and you don’t have to pay it back.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories