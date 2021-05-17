Natoma residents clean up after Sunday flash flooding

NATOMA, Kan. (KSNW) — Natoma residents on Monday started cleaning up following a flood that happened early Sunday.

Paradise Creek spilled out of its banks following heavy rain of up to six inches.

A secondhand store and restaurant in downtown were hit, and volunteers spent the day clearing out belongings that were flooded.

USD 399 Natoma-Paradise-Waldo said several teachers and students were made available to watch any children of parents working to clean up after the flood. Residents said the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993.

Saline County also saw major damage Sunday with water in several homes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

