WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Navy is moving its people, ships and planes out of the path of Hurricane Idalia. Some planes and about 40 sailors arrived at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita.

The Navy’s Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11 (VP-11) from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, began arriving Tuesday, including several P-8A Poseidon aircraft. Other bases are also getting some of the planes.

The military says that while the people and equipment are in different areas, they will still be available for “continuity of operations.”

The P-8A Poseidon is the Navy’s maritime patrol aircraft, capable of broad-area, maritime and littoral operations, including long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and search and rescue.