New fleet of snowplows in the works for City of El Dorado

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Commissioners from the City of El Dorado approved the purchase of five new snowplows in January. The new snow equipment will replace the current fleet, some of which is 25 years old.

“I’m very happy it’s going to help out a great deal,” said Gene Ehrlich, snowplow operator with the City of El Dorado.

David Dillner, El Dorado city manager, says the wear and tear the trucks go through, and the current winter weather conditions put a strain on the machines.

“Our department does a really good job of maintaining our equipment and keeping in a good working order,” said Dillner.

Dillner says if a truck requires maintenance, crews work hard to get it up and running and back on the streets to treat the roads.

“Much of our equipment– particularly our snow equipment– is over 25 years old,” he said. “So to be able to extend that far is probably a complement to our public works department and their ability to maintain our equipment, but at some point, you got to replace that equipment, and so we are fortunate enough to have some savings in our budget from last year to go ahead and make those purchases,” Dillner added.

Dillner says the expected lifetime of a snowplow is about 15 to 20 years. Until the new fleet arrives, crews work hard to maintain roads clear for residents, he stated.

“We’re going to get that equipment in, we’re going to make the replacements as quick as we can so we can get that equipment those vehicles back on the street to do the work that our community desires and expects,” Dillner said.

The first delivery of snowplows will arrive at El Dorado in April. The city manager says they will get the second round possibly in August or September.