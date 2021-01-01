New Year’s snow makes for perfect sledding weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After the snow moved through Wichita on New Year’s morning, the sun peaked out and provided perfect weather for sledders.

KSN News caught tons of people having fun on the hill near Kellogg and Ridge Road.

“This is probably the first big snow that we have gotten in a few years. We usually come here when it does snow,” said David Dowell.

“I’m not sure how much we got, but it is definitely a lot, more than we had in a while. It is a lot of fun,” said John Gittrich, who took his son Landon sledding.

College Hill Park was also packed with families and kids enjoying the day.