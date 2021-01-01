News van slides backward on hill while covering road conditions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A reporter with KSN’s sister station in Kansas City had some trouble navigating a steep road Friday morning.
FOX4’s Matt Stewart started to go up the sloped road, but the news van he was in did not have enough traction. The van started to slide backward. It did not hit any other vehicles.
Stewart’s misfortune demonstrated the slippery road conditions surprisingly well.
