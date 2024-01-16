NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Newton Fire/EMS is practicing ice rescues on Spring Lake Pond, which has frozen over.

“We don’t often get weather like this that we can afford as a training and the real-world experience with the ice, so we’re taking advantage of it,” said Newton Fire/EMS Division Chief Zane Hansen.

Hansen says they cut a hole in the ice to simulate a rescue and then have a crew go out in ice suits to rescue a “victim.”

“They’re gonna have the ice suits, and we’re gonna tether them to rescuers on the shore. So they’re gonna move out to the ice, trying to disperse their body weight, get out to the victim, get into the water and get them out of the water as quickly as possible,” said Hansen.

He says they have to practice ice rescues as people are on the ice pretty often because they don’t understand the dangers of it.

“I believe several years ago, I can’t recall, I know we went out on an ice rescue where we rescued four victims out of the ice, three that passed away,” said Hansen.

Hansen says people don’t know how thick the ice is.

“So what’s out in the middle could be a lot thinner than what’s on the edges. Right at the edge, you think the ice can hold you, but you get 10 feet out, and it doesn’t support your weight. And then you’re in big trouble. Big trouble pretty quickly,” said Hansen.

If you fall on the ice, he says you only have minutes to survive.

“The cold waters gonna start to take effect on your body rather quickly. You’re gonna lose fine motor function, and gross motor functions are gonna go away in just a few minutes. So you won’t be able to physically keep yourself above water,” said Hansen.

Hansen says to stay off the ice, especially as temperatures are starting to warm up and will thaw the ice.

Newton Fire/EMS is not the only department taking the opportunity to use the freezing temperatures to hone its skills.

Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department also practiced ice rescues on Veterans Memorial Lake, which has also frozen over.