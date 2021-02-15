Andale businesses respond to townwide power outage Monday morning

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday morning, the town of Andale had a power outage — which ended up having quite a lasting impact on some businesses in the small town. Business owners said around 8 a.m., the entire town of Andale went dark with the unexpected power outage.

With subzero temps, Steve Hilger, the owner of Small Business Auto Repair said his efforts to save some of his plumbing came to a sudden halt.

“The lights went out but we were already fighting frozen pipes so we were getting the heaters going, and then when it blacked-out, we were like well that will be the nail in the coffin I suppose,” Hilger said.

Hilger said when the power was out, his phones didn’t work, so people who needed emergency repairs couldn’t get through.

Just across the street, the owners of the local cafe shared they had to shut down for the rest of the day. Without time to prep, they said there was no point in opening, and with news of planned outages to conserve energy — the sisters who own the cafe worry it could impact their businesses.

“If it does continue, that will be a problem for us because we do our debit machine, register all does run on electricity, making coffee it will be a problem so let’s just hope that doesn’t happen,” said Aimee Engels, co-owner of the Brunin Family Cafe.

Additionally, no power means no internet. One of the cafe co-owner’s spouses works remotely. So, he, like many other residents in Andale, was unable to work his job remotely.