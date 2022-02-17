WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There was a lot of sledding action at the hill next to the Mid-America All-Indian Center in downtown Wichita on Thursday. Many said no school, no work, and lots of snow made it the perfect day to sled.

“So just getting a lot of snow. It’s always just a really cool thing to do to get some exercise,” said Jessica.

“Cause the snow is really good for sledding, and I think it’s a nice day to sled,” said Lillah.

Alex, 11, claims he loves sledding on this particular hill because it’s steep.

“That little ramp, I went up. I’ve definitely got some air. I went like a couple of inches over the sled, and then when I was on my stomach, I went like three to four inches up, and then, I went back down almost lost the sled,” said Alex.

Some say getting this much snow is rare. When it finally covers the ground, they head straight for the hill.

“When I finally can, I’m like, dad, can we go? Dad, can we go? Dad, can we go?” added Alex.

Miranda and Jonathan are parents to a 3 year old and a 5 year old. When they can, they take their girls sledding.

“Yeah, you gotta get out while you can. Yeah, we usually only get to about once a year,” they said.

This winter, Sharice and Joselyn feel lucky to be sledding for the second time in the same season, and this time, they were ready.

“We went last time, but we didn’t have a sled. We had like, a little like, a paddleboard. It didn’t work out very well,” said Sharice.

One thing is for sure, sledding isn’t just for kids.

“No, absolutely not. As you can tell, adults have a little bit o” fun too,” commented Katie.

Many said if the snow holds, they will be back on the hill sledding Friday.