KSN Skyview camera in Colby

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Snow is falling in northwest Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that some highways in far northwest Kansas are partially covered with snow. Interstate 70 has seasonal and wet conditions.

If you are traveling on I-70, KDOT crews are ready to plow and treat the roads as needed. Remember to give the trucks room, KDOT says.

Snow fall near Goodland (Courtesy: Kandrive.org) Snow falling east of Colby (Courtesy: Kandrive.org)

