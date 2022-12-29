WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has received some snowfall reports from northwest Kansas.
11:29 a.m. reports
- 5 NW Bird City in Cheyenne County – 5 inches
- 13 NNW Ruleton in Sherman County – 4.6 inches
- Mcdonald in Rawlins County – 2 inches
6:30 a.m. reports
- Benkelman in Dundy County, Nebraska – .3 inches
- Saint Francis in Cheyenne County – 1 inch
- 1 NNE Goodland in Sherman County – 1.7 inches
