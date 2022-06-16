MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Manhattan on June 11.

According to a Twitter post on June 16, the NWS said that after further analysis and a follow-up survey, they determined that a small EF-2 tornado occurred Saturday evening in Manhattan.

The tornado had a path of only 0.30 miles just east of the Kansas State University campus with winds estimated to be at a maximum of around 115 miles-per-hour.

The tornado caused damage in Manhattan and Marysville, leaving thousands without power. Straight-line winds recorded at 100 mph that hit areas in Riley County were blamed for causing $9.47 million in damage by the NWS on June 13.