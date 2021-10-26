NWS confirms two more tornadoes from Sunday in NW Missouri, NE Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The National Weather Service has confirmed two more tornadoes that occurred Sunday as storms rolled through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

The agency said damage between Turney and Mirable, Missouri, in Clinton and Caldwell counties is consistent with EF-1 tornado.

The NWS said the tornado touched down from 3:27 to 3:33 p.m. and was on the ground for 4.7 miles. Winds reached an estimated 100 mph.

The agency said an EF-0 tornado also touched down near Bendena and Troy in Doniphan County, Kansas, from 2:03 to 2:12 p.m. It was on the ground for 4.4 miles with peak winds at 85 mph.

On Monday, the agency confirmed five other tornadoes that happened Sunday: two EF-0 tornadoes in the Sedalia area, another EF-0 in the Chillicothe area, a very brief EF-0 tornado near Pattonsburg, and an EF-2 in Linn County. That EF-2 was on the ground for over 30 miles, almost the entire width of the county, as it destroyed homes and other properties.

Kenny Champman, who lives in Livingston County, saw his shed and some of the things inside destroyed by the storm. Still, he’s grateful it wasn’t worse. Chapman said he and his family left just minutes before the tornado passed through.

“I would say God protected us,” he said. “Stuff is stuff. We have a mess to clean up now, but it’s all replaceable.”

Fortunately, no one was injured or killed in any of these storms.