Severe weather updates from across the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the following weather updates have been reported Friday evening:

  • Colby, 60 mph winds, golf ball size hail
  • Sylvia, cargo van box that has been on the ground for a few years blew over the north of Sylvia, a 12″ diameter tree limb broke just north of the city, multiple small limbs are down
  • Haven, power outage reported
  • Sheridan County, 67 mph wind gust
  • El Dorado Lake, 2″ of rain in 1 hour and 15 minutes at the south side of the lake, low areas in the country are flooding as torrential rain continues
  • Peabody 60-plus mph winds in, large tree limbs down, Peabody Fire is asking for volunteers to fill sandbags now as a precaution at public works building in town in anticipation of possible flooding going north on to Walnut, the business district soon
  • Newton, 66 mph wind gust, Harvey County Emergency Management reported multiple lines down, multiple trees down/uprooted, local street flooding, multiple railroad crossbars broken off at crossings, multiple trees on homes, multiple buildings with lost siding, multiple trees on vehicles
  • Goessel, some flooding in a grocery store with 60-plus mph winds, quarter size hail, Bethesda homes in Goessel are taking on water
  • Kingman, 60 mph wind gust in Kingman
  • North Newton, roof tore off a machine shed
  • Meade State Park, 60 mph wind gust
  • Liberal – tree limbs down, report of gas lines torn and a school roof blown off
  • Bird City, 54 mph wind gust
  • Flash flooding in Marion County, on 80th between Diamond and Chisholm Trail, SE Marion 5.50” of rain
  • Hesston, 60 mph wind gust, 8” diameter tree limbs down and a 40-foot tall tree is down, signs have also been blown over
  • Neosho Rapids, 3.75” of rain
  • Hugoton, 58 mph wind gust
  • Wellsford, 60 mph wind gust
  • Wilmore, 70 mph wind gust
  • Haviland, ping pong ball size hail
  • Rolla, baseball size hail, damage to windows on a tractor
  • Elkhart, quarter size hail

