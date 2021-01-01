‘Oh My Goodness!’ Oklahoma meteorologist excited to experience thundersnow during Facebook Live!

by: KFOR-TV

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – “Oh my goodness! did you see that?”

KFOR-TV Meteorologist Jon Slater was excited to see a rare site in Oklahoma – thundersnow!

Slater was live on Facebook when a record-breaking winter storm was slamming into Oklahoma City overnight.

“Did you see that? Did you see that? Thunder sn… Did you see that? THUNDER SNOW” said Slater. “There was a lightning bolt that just hit downtown Oklahoma City while I’m talking about the snow.”

Slater is a seasoned meteorologist, but this was his first time reporting live while the thunder snow happened.

“We are having thundersnow in Oklahoma City. Unbelievable. WOW, and it wasn’t like a flash or a rumble it was a lightning strike and a crack! Oh my goodness, said Slater. “You know what folks? I’m checking that off my bucket list.”

