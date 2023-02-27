WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jonathan Marr, the deputy director for Sedgwick County Emergency Management, joined “Kansas Today” to talk about Thunderbolt sirens. The sirens date back to the Cold War. Four of the oldest sirens are still being used in Sedgwick County.

“About a year ago, we took them down, had them refurbished, and put them back up in our system. We have reinstalled the oldest one at Station 32 in Park City. That is Sedgwick County Fire District,” Marr said.

Coming up on Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. at Station 32 in Park City, 7750 N. Wyandotte Wy, there will be a ribbon cutting for the oldest siren.

“The public is invited. We will have our elected officials there. The manufacturer will be flying in from Indiana. It is going to be a really cool event,” Marr said.

Sirens are just one way to receive a tornado warning. There are multiple ways, including local media outlets, cell phones, and various weather apps like KSN Storm Track 3.

Sirens are tested each Monday at noon in Sedgwick County.