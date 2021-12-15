44,000 Kansans without electricity as windstorm rolls across the state; Salina hard hit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Across the state of Kansas, thousands are still without power Thursday.

Evergy reports that the Salina area was one of the hardest-hit areas.

As the wind storm moved east, it knocked out power from western Kansas to eastern Kansas. The storm knocked out power to many in the Kansas City area.

According to the energy companies listed below, as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, there are at least 44,000 Kansans without power, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.