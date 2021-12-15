44,000 Kansans without electricity as windstorm rolls across the state; Salina hard hit

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Across the state of Kansas, thousands are still without power Thursday.

Evergy reports that the Salina area was one of the hardest-hit areas.

As the wind storm moved east, it knocked out power from western Kansas to eastern Kansas. The storm knocked out power to many in the Kansas City area.

According to the energy companies listed below, as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, there are at least 44,000 Kansans without power, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

CompanyNumber Impacted
4 Rivers Electric Coop1,560
Butler Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc18
DS&O Electric Cooperative, Inc301
Evergy29,798
Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc.    585
FreeState Electric Cooperative, Inc. 822
Heartland Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc         14
Kansas City Board of Public Utilities       2,368
Midwest Energy8,166
Prairie Land Electric Cooperative, Inc68
Wheatland Electric900

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories