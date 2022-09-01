GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees down and some structures damaged.

Wheatland Electric’s outage map shows they had 5,217 customers without power in the area around 9:45 p.m. That power has since been restored.

The Great Bend City Council posted on Facebook saying, “Please avoid the 10th & McKinley and 10th & Washington intersections and surrounding areas due to flooding.

Law enforcement is reporting several large tree limbs down in town.

Harper Camperland in Great Bend had some campers blown over as a result of the storm.

