WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed U.S. Interstate 70 between Goodland and Colby due to blowing dust, zero visibility, and high winds.

KDOT said it is also getting reports of crashes on I-70.

In a message on social media, KDOT said, “PLEASE don’t try to drive in this wind.”

The KSN SkyView camera in Colby is showing blowing dust as it swings in the wind. You can check kandrive.org for updated road conditions. It allows you to also turn on highway cameras to see conditions in real-time.

Click on this link to see one of the KDOT cameras near Goodland shaking in the wind.

Or click on this link to see traffic routed off of I-70 in Colby.

The closing started at 2:40 p.m. and will remain until conditions improve.