WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN’s Storm Track 3 team kept track of storms over the weekend as viewers sent in photos.
Sunday, Sept. 18
2:23 p.m.
- Chapman Dickinson County – Delayed report of storm damage, 4 to 6″ diameter tree limb snapped
- NNE Staffordville – Chase County – spotter had winds 40 to 60 MPH which flattened bushes and hedges as it was moving across at 3:10 PM yesterday
- 6 NNW Beverly – Lincoln County – 8 to 10″ tree branch down in town at 7:14 PM last night
- 6 NNW Ellinwood – Barton County – maintenance staff reports a broken pole on a wooden fence and two broken-off wooden poles of a highway sign along ks highway 156. There are a couple of large cottonwood trees and several large limbs down along the Cheyenne bottoms outlet canal.
Saturday, Sept. 17
4:10 a.m.
- 5 SSW Emporia – Lyon Co – 59 mph gust also delayed report
3:44 a.m.
- Delayed Report- 1 S Americus – Lyon Co – barn damage, trees down and dog house destroyed.
10:20 p.m.
- 5 SSW Junction City – Geary County – law enforcement reports signs blown down on US Highway 77
- Marquette – McPherson County – half dollar sized hail
- 2 S Grandview Plaza – Geary County – 70 MPH wind gusts at 9:40 PM
- 1 SSW Partridge – Reno County – golf ball sized hail, hwy 61 covered with hail
9:14 p.m.
- 6 NE Carlton – Dickinson County – 60 MPH wind gusts reported at 9:04PM
- Abbyville – Reno County – delayed report of golf ball sized hail at 8:33PM
8:50 p.m.
- Salina Municipal Airport – Saline County – wind gusts of 78 MPH at 8:39 PM
- 2 SSE Salina – Saline County – emergency managers report quarter sized hail at 8:40 PM
- 5 NW Smolan – Saline County – quarter sized hail at 8:25 PM
8:08 p.m.
- Culver – Ottawa County – ping pong ball sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts at 7:45 pm
- Lyons – Rice County – quarter sized hail at 7:53 PM
- Tescott – Ottawa County – half dollar sized hail at 7:31 PM
6:41 p.m.
- Lincoln – Lincoln County – Law enforcement reports ping pong ball sized hail
4:17 p.m.
- Emporia – Lyon County – lots of tree limbs and power lines down, one house had a tree fall onto the roof, estimated winds gusts of 65 MPH
- 4 NNE Emporia – Lyon County – quarter sized hail at 4:07 PM
- 5 NNW Olpe – Lyon County – quarter sized hail at 4:05 PM
3:48 p.m.
- Americus – Lyon County – Egg sized hail at 3:21 PM
3:29 p.m.
- SSW Americus – Lyons County – quarter sized hail for the past 15 minutes, is starting to cover the deck