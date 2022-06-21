WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe thunderstorms that rolled through Sedgwick County on Tuesday have caused tree branches to break and even the roof of a Wichita business to come off.

Winds were gusting around 60 to 75 mph, according to KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman. Along with Sedgwick County, many areas across the state experienced storms. Check out some of KSN’s photos as well as viewer photos below.

In northeast Wichita, this Midas auto repair shop near the intersection of K96 and Rock Rd. had roof damage to their building. There were reports of a 56 mph wind gust at the Jabara Airport, and elsewhere a report of a 75 mph wind gust near Bel Aire.

Below are trees that were downed in Derby:

Elsewhere, several funnels were reported in Ellsworth County, prompting a tornado warning. It is not confirmed if a tornado touched down. At the Ellsworth County Airport, there were 58 mph wind gusts.

