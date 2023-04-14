KANSAS (KSNW) – KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team has kept track of the storms that floated across Kansas on Friday. Some towns reported hail and strong winds, while some just saw storm clouds and a brief rain.

Rice County rainbow after a storm on April 14 (Courtesy: Michele Bryant)

Minneapolis storm aftermath on April 14 (Courtesy: Candice Strella)

Minneapolis storm aftermath on April 14 (Courtesy: Candice Strella)

Brookville storm clouds on April 14 (Courtesy: Jaimie Farmer)

Brookville storm clouds on April 14 (Courtesy: Jaimie Farmer)

Rice County storm on April 14 (Courtesy: Michele Bryant)

Rice County storm on April 14 (Courtesy: Michele Bryant)

Augusta storm clouds on April 14 (Courtesy: Bridgett McMichael)

Augusta storm clouds on April 14 (Courtesy: Bridgett McMichael)

Wichita storm clouds on April 14 (Courtesy: Dragoste Photography and Videography)

Wichita storm clouds on April 14 (Courtesy: Dragoste Photography and Videography)

Wichita storm clouds on April 14 (Courtesy: Dragoste Photography and Videography)

Great Bend storm clouds on April 14 (Courtesy: Julie Braymer)

Great Bend storm clouds on April 14 (Courtesy: Julie Braymer)

Great Bend storm clouds on April 14 (Courtesy: Julie Braymer)

Great Bend storm clouds on April 14 (Courtesy: Julie Braymer)

Great Bend storm clouds on April 14 (Courtesy: Julie Braymer)

According to our Storm Track 3 Forecast, more thunderstorms are expected throughout the state as a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect from central into eastern Kansas through midnight.

KSN Storm Track 3 storm reports:

9:30 p.m.

Quarter-size hail – Highway 54 at 70 th Avenue, 7 miles west of Kingman

Avenue, 7 miles west of Kingman 90% of the ground is covered of hail near Calista

8:44 p.m.

Ping-pong ball-size hail – Preston in Pratt County

8:29 p.m.

Ping-pong ball-size hail – 9 SW Sun City in Comanche County

7:01 p.m.

Quarter-size hail – 12 W Lyons in Rice County

6:51 p.m.

Quarter-size hail – Cottonwood Falls

Quarter-size hail – Matfield Green

Quarter-size hail – 5 WSW Cassoday

Quarter-size hail – 7 N El Dorado

Wind gust – 59 mph, 3 miles west of Bloom

To submit your photo(s) and/or video(s), send it/them in an email to connect3news@ksn.com, along with where the photo was taken, the date it was taken, and your name.