KANSAS (KSNW) – KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team has kept track of the storms that floated across Kansas on Friday. Some towns reported hail and strong winds, while some just saw storm clouds and a brief rain.
According to our Storm Track 3 Forecast, more thunderstorms are expected throughout the state as a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect from central into eastern Kansas through midnight.
KSN Storm Track 3 storm reports:
9:30 p.m.
- Quarter-size hail – Highway 54 at 70th Avenue, 7 miles west of Kingman
- 90% of the ground is covered of hail near Calista
8:44 p.m.
- Ping-pong ball-size hail – Preston in Pratt County
8:29 p.m.
- Ping-pong ball-size hail – 9 SW Sun City in Comanche County
7:01 p.m.
- Quarter-size hail – 12 W Lyons in Rice County
6:51 p.m.
- Quarter-size hail – Cottonwood Falls
- Quarter-size hail – Matfield Green
- Quarter-size hail – 5 WSW Cassoday
- Quarter-size hail – 7 N El Dorado
- Wind gust – 59 mph, 3 miles west of Bloom
