DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – Two tornadoes swept through the city of Yuma and the surrounding area on Tuesday, causing massive damage to the rural area.

The tornadoes were part of a storm cell that dropped baseball-sized hail and excessive rainfall, up to 2 inches in some areas, which caused localized flooding.

Damage from a tornado in Yuma County, Colorado on Aug. 8, 2023 (Credit: KDVR)

The city said in a release that one dwelling and two outbuildings outside the city limits were damaged by the storms. High winds took down power lines but didn’t knock out the city grid. No injuries have been reported.

SkyFOX flew over the area Wednesday, about one mile east of Yuma Municipal Airport along County Road 37, capturing the aftermath of the storm.

Storm chaser Nathan Moore captured video of one of the tornadoes that moved through in a matter of minutes.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed the severity of the storms.