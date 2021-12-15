Pictures: Kansas wind wreaks havoc as it blows through the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The wind in Kansas wreaked havoc on Wednesday as it blew through the state.
Dirt and dust were blown into the air.
Trees were uprooted.
Cars were overturned and roads were closed off.
Power lines were blown over, causing outages.
Fires broke out and spread fast as the strong winds blew.
Homes, schools and churches across the state received damages.
Trampolines blew from one yard to another.
